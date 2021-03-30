Actor Ajay Devgn’s office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him.

The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay.

The team Ajay Devgn has reacted to the same.

The statement reads: “Post the promotion of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything.”

Even Ajay reacted to the video by tweeting: “Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not travelled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi.”

I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021

