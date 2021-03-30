Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘no nonsense’ actor, period. Not just his acting skills, but it’s also his brutally honest lessons on life that makes him the true ‘King Khan’. To be honest, one can watch him all day talking and still won’t get bored of his wisdom and wit. Out of such gallery of the kicka** sessions, we will take a look at SRK’s interview with a veteran interviewer, Prabhu Chawla.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh has been interviewed by Prabhu Chawla multiple times. But here, we are speaking of his very first sitting with Chawla. During the chat, Khan was asked an obvious question, why he keeps touring across the world for concerts or functions? Is everything just to earn money? What followed next was an ultimate thug life response for Khan.

Replying to the question, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Nahi aisa nahi. Paisa toh ab, mein chhikta bhi hu toh log paise dete hain” (Not like that. Now, even if I sneeze, people give money to me).

Have a look at the video below (From 1.40 minutes):

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh is breaking records even before the release of Pathan. The actor is charging a whopping sum for his comeback, and that has turned him into the highest-paid actor in India. If the gossip mill is to go by, Khan is taking home a massive salary of 100 crores for his role in Pathan. The film is surely going to be a visual spectacle with its high-end action sequences and more.

