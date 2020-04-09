Post Masakali 2.0, Netizens Troll Tanishk Bagchi By Editing His Wikipedia Page

Music director Tanishk Bagchi has been brutally trolled by netizens for remaking AR Rahman’s original Masakali from the movie Delhi 6. Now he has become the latest victim of Wikipedia’s bio change movement, after T-series dropped the track ‘Masakali 2.0’, starring ‘Marjaavaan‘ duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, the remix is sung by Sachet Tandon.

Tanishk Bagchi’s Wikipedia bio was changed to “Tanishk Bagchi (born 22 November) is an Indian music producer, composer, singer and lyricist and is famous for ruining good melodies for personal gain in Bollywood. It is his aim to murder classics like humma humma, dus bahane and masakali and whatever t series shoves in his face. He is best known for ruining classical Bollywood songs through low-effort and disrespectful remixes, as exemplified by Masakkali 2.0.” However, the bio was changed back to the original.

Tulsi Kumar in an interview with IANS was asked about her reaction on people who diss remakes. She said, “Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they’re also heard in large numbers. If recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don’t think there’s any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation.”

“I’ve seen the way Tanishk has worked on a couple of recreations, in which I have lent my voice – ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ and ‘O Saki Saki’ – to introduce a new set of lyrics and tune with an existing hook, if it is done correctly, then it entertains the audience. There are a lot of young audiences who haven’t heard a new song because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that”, she added.

Not just the netizens, veterans like A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and Hansal Mehta have also expressed their disappointment with the remake. Bagchi has previously recreated popular songs like “Humma Humma”, “Ole Ole”, “Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare”, “O Saki Saki” and “Tamma Tamma” among others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!