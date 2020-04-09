When Our ‘Avengers’ Spiderman, Captain America & More Turned Into Doctors – Watch Video

Avengers: Endgame is completing a year today and the experience will always remain memorable for all the fans out there. Amid the current global crisis, we’ve got our Avengers in doctors, policemen, and people who’re risking their lives to save ours.

This thought has been had been beautifully captured by a Welsh artist Howard Lee in a flipbook. As the book flips we see how our favourite reel superheroes turn into the real superheroes leaving you stunned.

Howard took to his Instagram and posted the video of his flipbook, “Tag a frontline superhero 💪💪💪 We can never give enough thanks to the essential workers of 2020. Link in bio for full feature on YT #drawing #flipbook #art #spiderman #superman #frontline #nhs #corona #healthcare #realism #worldofartists #worldofpencils #art_collective #arts_gallery #arts_help”

Last year, every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with Avengers: Endgame, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, Avengers: Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the world’s highest-grossing film of all time.

