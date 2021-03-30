Armie Hammer’s ongoing s*x and texting scandal has cost him yet another big film role.

Advertisement

The actor has been accused of assault and misconduct by a number of former lovers, some of whom have opened up about the Rebecca star’s alleged s*x fetishes and cannibalism chatter.

Advertisement

The drama prompted Armie Hammer to walk away from Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. He has also exited The Offer, a new series about the making of The Godfather. In it, Hammer was supposed to play Al Ruddy on the 10 episode show. Besides these two, the actor also walked away from the political thriller Gaslit so far this year (2021).

Now, after it recently emerged Armie Hammer is under investigation for some of the claims against him, he is no longer attached to Another Round star Mads Mikkelsen’s new Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, according to Variety.

Armie has been making headlines throughout 2021 because of the explicit and disturbing messages he allegedly sent to various women on social media, and earlier this month (Mar21), one accused claimed he raped her.

Meanwhile, his film Death on the Nile, which was initially set for release last year (20), has been stalled again to 2022 amid Deadline reports his role in the Kenneth Branagh project might be recast. (KL/DV/)

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Seal A New Business Deal Amid Reports Of Reconciliation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube