Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 6: Keeps Collecting On Holi Too!

Holi fell on Monday and that gave a holiday advantage at certain centres. That said since theatres open a little late on this day and then evening/night shows are anyways getting impacted due to partial lockdown, the collections couldn’t really go to the kind of level that they would have in regular times. As a result, after gathering 6.52 crores on Sunday, Godzilla vs Kong brought in 4 crores* more on Monday.

Considering the fact that is also the sixth day for the film, the footfalls are still quite good and there are still three more weekdays to go before the next weekend arrives.

Godzilla vs Kong has collected 32.96 crores* already and while the 38-40 crores range would be comfortably reached by the close of the extended first week, it has to be seen how much higher than that would the Hollywood biggie go from here.

All said and done though, this film would be the first 50 crores grosser for a Bollywood or Hollywood biggie in more than a year and that would be some sort of relief for the exhibitors who were running dry for way too long.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

