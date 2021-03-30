Piers Morgan, the British broadcaster who exited Good Morning Britain post his comments on Meghan Markle, has opened up for the first time about the issue. Writing a lengthy column for a publication, Morgan said he received death threats now, and one online troll even threatened to murder him in front of his children.

While writing about that, Piers also opened up about the violent threats his sons have been receiving amidst the Meghan Markle drama. Read all that he wrote below.

As reported by US Weekly, Piers Morgan defended his kids in a column he wrote for the Daily Mail on Sunday, March 28. In it, that his children have been harassed following his actions against Meghan Markle. He wrote, “I’ve always subscribed to the ‘If you dish it out, you’ve got to take it’ philosophy. But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted.”

Piers Morgan added, “(They) sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them.” The former Good Morning Britain revealed that the death threats towards his three sons – Spencer, Stanley, and Albert (who he shared with ex-wife Marion Shalloe) has made his stomach churn. He added that the police are already investigating a death threat made against his eldest son, Spencer, last month.

In his column, the TV personality further wrote, “None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association. One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: ‘When your dad dies, the world will have a party.’”

For the unversed, Piers Morgan exited Good Morning Britain on March 9, 2021. This was following the backlash he received when he remarked on Meghan Markle and the suicidal thoughts she had. For those who do not know, the former Suit actress, in her explosive conversation with Op Oprah Winfrey, had claimed she faced racism while living in the UK and had contemplated the thought of suicide during her time as a senior royal. During this time, the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with son Archie.

