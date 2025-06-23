Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has earned many accolades and recognition for her work. Be it playing an alienated character like Mystique in X-Men or a spy in Red Sparrow, she has done it all and proved her versatility time and again. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for her witty personality and charming looks. She is also admired and adored by several people, celebrities, and fans alike.

Although JLaw is happily married to Cooke Maroney, she has received many proposals throughout her career. But did you know one of those proposals came from Prince Harry himself? Yes, that’s right. Before settling with Meghan Markle, he tried to ask the Hunger Games actress for a date. Scroll ahead to find out what happened next!

Did Jennifer Lawrence Accept Prince Harry’s Proposal?

Well, if Prince Harry asked you for a date, you wouldn’t say no to royalty, right? However, Lawrence is known for doing what she feels is right. So, she turned him down when he tried to ask her for a date. According to The Express Tribune, a Life & Style Magazine report claimed that when Jennifer was in London to promote The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Harry used his industry connections to “snag a date with her.”

A close source revealed, “[Harry] made his aide invite her out to dinner and coupled it with an invite for her to see Kensington Palace.” While Prince Harry had high hopes, JLaw turned down his offer politely. Being a top actress in demand often brought proposals like this back at that time. However, she has always dealt with them with utmost charm and dignity.

hollywood doesn’t make rumors like these anymore

can you imagine one day scrolling and just reading “jennifer lawrence and prince harry dating?” like god idk sounds fun and messy pic.twitter.com/cwx4BoHdxn — Julie 💙❤️ (@fcbsjen) March 17, 2024

Did You Know Jennifer Lawrence Was Dating Chris Martin When Prince Harry Allegedly Approached Her?

The Prince Harry lore does not mark the end of Lawrence’s high-profile romance rumors. She allegedly dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin between 2014 and 2015. They were even spotted enjoying romantic dinners. Once a source revealed, as stated in the Tribune, “Jennifer arrived first and waited in her car for a bit, then went to the table and sat with her bodyguard until Chris arrived. Their table faced the courtyard, and people ran outside to take pictures of them, but the bodyguard put a stop to that.”

Look who we spotted out last night: Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Martin! Get the details at 7 & 11 💕 pic.twitter.com/9uYoLeYqwb — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) May 7, 2015

However, the couple called it quits soon after reports were rife about their relationship. After JLaw, Martin started dating Dakota Johnson for a while, but they recently separated, too. On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence has found happiness with Cooke Maroney.

Although the stars never addressed the rumors, Jennifer Lawrence turning down Prince Harry’s proposal was surely something that grabbed many people’s attention. Did you know about this story?

