Beyond high-profile releases such as Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, Brad Pitt’s F1, and the James Gunn-directed Superman, several Hollywood films slipped under the radar – even for many diehard cinephiles. One such title was Die My Love, a haunting psychological drama helmed by Lynne Ramsay.

The film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival before arriving in theaters on November 7, 2025. Despite strong critical interest, Die My Love registered a modest global box-office total of $11.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film has since regained attention after its lead star, Jennifer Lawrence, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. If you missed watching the film on the big screen, there’s no need to worry – Die My Love has now arrived on an OTT platform in the U.S. Read on to find out where you can stream Jennifer Lawrence’s much-talked-about performance online.

Where to Watch Die My Love Online?

According to an official announcement from MUBI, Die My Love is now streaming exclusively on MUBI in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

For Indian viewers, the psychological drama is scheduled to arrive on the platform on January 23, 2026, as listed on the MUBI app.

A force of nature. ❤️‍🔥 DIE MY LOVE is now streaming exclusively on MUBI in the US, Canada, LATAM, Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/BbZlcGP4Bb — MUBI (@mubi) January 2, 2026

What’s Die My Love All About?

Living with her husband (Robert Pattinson) in a rural farmhouse, a new mother (Jennifer Lawrence) begins displaying increasingly erratic behavior following childbirth. As her relationship deteriorates and her fixation on desire and freedom grows, her mental state leads to disturbing confrontations that threaten both her family and herself.

Die My Love – Official Trailer

