Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. The Oscar winner has given numerous powerhouse performances over the last decade, and some of her characters have become iconic. She is also regarded as one of the hardest-working and diligent actresses, who has mastered numerous genres, from drama to action. Here, we have listed some surprising facts about a few of her most popular films that will make you see them in a new light.

1. X-Men: First Class (2011)

Before Black Widow and Wonder Woman came to the limelight, Lawrence made her mark with the role of Mystique for the X-Men universe. According to reports, the actress had to sit for eight hours every day during the blue makeup process. Unlike Rebecca Romijn, who played the character earlier, Lawrence wore prosthetics instead of body paint. The audience and fans of the X-Men franchise loved the 2011 film.

2. The Hunger Games (2012)

The role of Katniss Everdeen became a turning point in Jennifer Lawrence’s career, as she became established as an action star. However, the actress might not have been the face of the franchise, The Hunger Games. Lawrence shared in an interview that she had almost turned down the role, as she was immensely nervous about keeping up with the fame involved with a blockbuster franchise. She went through intense training for the role, which included learning archery and survival skills. She also performed all her stunts for the film.

3. American Hustle (2013)

Jennifer Lawrence played the character of Rosalyn Rosenfeld in the film American Hustle. Lawrence had also improvised several scenes in the movie, which later became memorable. There was one scene where Rosalyn almost caused a fire in the kitchen, which was an improvised scene by Lawrence. The spontaneity of the scene perfectly showcased the chaotic energy of her character and generated some genuine humor. The film also received ten Academy Award nominations.

4. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Don’t Look Up was a satirical disaster film in which Lawrence played the character of an astronomer who tries to warn everyone about a comet heading towards Earth. Her real-life frustration about misinformation inspired parts of her act in the film. Apparently, Lawrence broke a tooth during a shoot, but she was unable to get it fixed due to pandemic-related restrictions. Hence, she continued filming with a missing tooth. It was corrected digitally in post-production. This shows her true professionalism and dedication towards acting.

5. Mother! (2017)

Mother! is a psychological horror film released in 2017. It is directed and written by Darren Aronofsky. In the movie, Jennifer Lawrence played the lead role; however, she shared that it was the most emotionally and physically exhausting role of her career. During a particular emotional scene, she started hyperventilating, which led to a rib dislocation. The shooting was halted due to the injury. The film was widely applauded for its bold storytelling and symbolism.

From blockbuster hits to daring art films, Jennifer Lawrence has consistently proven herself with versatility and bold choices. The stories behind her movies also reveal her dedication, courage, and willingness to push boundaries.

