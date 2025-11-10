Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer Die My Love fell flat at the North American box office on its opening weekend. It has collected even less than $5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend despite the combined star power of Pattinson and Lawrence. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received disappointing ratings from the audience. It received only 44% ratings from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. For the uninitiated, it has been distributed by Mubi, which also distributed The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. It received major awards and nominations this past award season, especially Moore, who garnered numerous accolades for her performance.

Die My Love’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson failed to enter the domestic top 5 rankings on their opening weekend in North America. It landed at #8 in the top 10 rankings. The film grossed $2.8 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Mubi acquired the R-rated drama for $24 million, which is almost twice the $12.5 million investment to purchase The Substance.

How does it stack up against The Substance?

Jennifer Lawrence‘s film had almost matched the opening weekend gross of The Substance. Demi Moore’s film collected $3.2 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. However, The Substance received stronger ratings from Die My Love. Therefore, Jennifer’s film will struggle to survive at the box office, as the audience score is extremely low.

More about the movie

Robert Pattinson’s drama did not release in the overseas markets, which is another drawback for the film. The previous Mubi release, The Substance, grossed $17.58 million in North America and $77.3 million worldwide at the box office. It is challenging to predict how much this 2025 drama will earn at the box office, given its disappointing start. Unfortunately, it appears that this new gamble will not yield the same success, awards, or profits as Demi Moore’s The Substance did.

The film also features LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek in supporting roles. It was nominated for the Palme d’Or after premiering in the main competition of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May of this year. Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence’s Die My Love was released on November 7.

