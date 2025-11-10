The Chainsaw: Reze Arc has hit a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. This enabled it to climb up to the top 20 highest-grossing anime movies list worldwide. It is also performing adequately in Japan as well. The Chainsaw Man movie has surpassed the worldwide collections of Arietty and Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is also performing well at the North American box office. It has become the 5th-highest-grossing anime movie in North America, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and is now set to beat another Dragon Ball movie to take the 4th rank. The film has successfully secured the future of the franchise.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection in Japan after its 8th weekend

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an estimated $1.3 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the Japanese box office. It brought the total to around ¥8.3 billion, which is an estimated $54 million, reaching 5.6 million admissions. In local currency, Reze Arc has beaten Shin Godzilla. For the record, Shin Godzilla collected ¥8.25 billion in its lifetime in Japan. Therefore, by beating Shin Godzilla, the latest anime movie has become the #81 highest-grossing film ever in Japan.

Crosses $150 million mark worldwide

Outside of Japan, the film has collected around $66 million, including $38 million in North America. Therefore, adding the overseas cume to the Japanese gross, the worldwide collection of the film crosses the $150 million mark. The global total of Reze Arc is $158 million.

Becomes the 18th highest-grossing anime movie ever worldwide

It has also been reported by trade analysts that Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has surpassed the worldwide totals of Arietty and Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram to become the 18th highest-grossing anime movie ever worldwide. For those who are not aware, Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Pentagram grossed $150 million, and Studio Ghibli‘s Arietty collected $149.7 million in global box office runs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

