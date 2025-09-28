Demi Moore’s The Substance is a striking horror film that dives into beauty, aging, and identity with a dark twist. The story follows Elisabeth Sparkle, a newly fired and fading celebrity who turns to a black market drug to create a younger version of herself. The new version, played by Margaret Qualley, brings unexpected consequences that spiral into gripping and unsettling body horror. Dennis Quaid also appears, adding weight to the intense story.

The Substance Streaming Release Details

The Substance will reach a wider audience when it debuts on HBO Max on October 10, 2025, after previously appearing on MUBI and VOD on October 31, 2024, per ScreenRant. The movie’s move to HBO Max marks a major expansion of its audience because what began as a festival favorite turned into mainstream conversation, helped by a Best Picture nomination.

Now, a broader streaming release allows viewers who missed the theatrical run or were cautious about its intense content to experience it. The wider access also amplifies Demi Moore’s comeback story, with her performance earning her first Oscar nomination, and could boost the film’s long-term impact and viewership.

The Substance Box Office Success & Critical Acclaim

The Substance hit theaters on September 20, 2024, and received critical praise, holding an 89% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a global box office of $77.3 million on an $18 million budget, it became one of the most talked-about horror films of 2024 and MUBI’s highest-grossing title.

