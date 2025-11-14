Keeper arrives with the weight of Oz Perkins’ recent success behind it, and many expected another strong step from the filmmaker. His work with Neon on Longlegs and The Monkey put him on a steady rise, with both films released only six months apart, helping to build his name in modern horror. Keeper moves in a different direction, yet still carries his familiar style as it reaches theaters tomorrow, on November 14.

Keeper Storyline and Plot

The film stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland as a couple spending their anniversary in a remote cabin. The film’s trailer shows a retreat that becomes tense as Maslany’s Liz senses a threat moving around her.

Keeper Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Perkins, in his usual style, relied on suspense this time as well to draw people in, similar to Longlegs. Many still expected his reputation to carry the film, even with early mixed reactions. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score shows where Keeper currently stands. It has a 65% rating from 26 critics, placing it lower than his recent releases.

Longlegs holds 86% and The Monkey holds 77%, making Keeper Perkins’ third-lowest-rated movie overall. It is also his weakest rating in the last two years. Even so, scores can shift as more reviews come in, and some critics have responded well to its approach.

Oz Perkins Looks Ahead to The Young People

Perkins is already moving toward his next project, The Young People, which features Nicole Kidman, Lola Tung, Nico Parker, and another return from Maslany. With no plot details announced yet, it marks a new direction for him and could steady his streak.

Every filmmaker experiences titles that do not land as strongly as others. Keeper may be one of those moments for Perkins or simply a step that sits below his recent high points. It still has supporters, and his next film may lift him again.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants Trailer Out — SpongeBob Sets Sail For His Biggest Underwater Adventure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News