Black Phone 2 is becoming one of those surprise box office stories that everyone loves to talk about. The Blumhouse horror sequel has kept its grip on the audience for weeks, slowly building its numbers and now officially outgrossing one of this year’s biggest horror hits, 28 Years Later, in the US. The movie quickly found its place in the profitable zone, crossing its break-even mark within just a few days of its release.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance So Far

Nearly a month since it hit theatres, The Black Phone 2 has pulled in more than $121 million worldwide. In the US alone, the film has earned a strong $71.3 million after launching in over 3,400 theaters and now holding its ground in just under 3,000. Internationally, the story is more modest but still decent, with around $50 million coming in from overseas markets.

The movie has been showing remarkable consistency, grossing over $1 million every weekend so far. Its latest weekend brought in more than $5 million, though that marked a 37.5% dip from the previous weekend’s $8.3 million haul. The weekdays have been slower, with Monday pulling in about $550K and Tuesday experiencing a 51% boost to $833K, still short of the $1 million mark it reached on the same day last week. The drop is visible, but the film continues to hang on with decent legs for a horror sequel.

Outgrossing 28 Years Later Domestically

What makes this run more interesting is that The Black Phone 2 has now crossed 28 Years Later’s domestic total of $70 million. Danny Boyle’s latest entry in his long-running horror saga had a bigger global impact, but in its home market, The Black Phone 2 has taken the lead.

Now, with theatres still keeping it on the lineup, the movie’s total could inch closer to the $150 million mark worldwide. Whether it reaches that milestone or not, Blumhouse has another box office win in its corner and a sequel that has proven it can still ring the horror cash registers loud and clear.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

North America – $71.3m

International – $50.2m

Total – $121.6m

28 Years Later Box Office Summary

North America – $70.4m

International – $80.8m

Total – $151.3m

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

