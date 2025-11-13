Black Phone 2, the sequel to Scott Derrickson’s 2021 supernatural horror hit The Black Phone, is about to complete four weeks in theaters. With a current worldwide tally of $121.6 million, it’s now trailing the first film’s $161.4 million (per Box Office Mojo) global earnings by just under $40 million.

Given its current momentum and the fact that its digital availability could hamper audience footfalls, it’s uncertain that the sequel will surpass the 2021 film before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

After outgrossing several popular 2025 titles, including Karate Kid: Legends, Materialists, and The Accountant 2, the supernatural sequel is now closing in on the worldwide total of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic 1982 action blockbuster, First Blood. Read on to see how much Black Phone 2 needs to earn more to outgross the action classic at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. First Blood – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures by Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $71.4 million

International: $50.2 million

Worldwide: $121.6 million

First Blood – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $47.2 million

International: $78 million

Worldwide: $125.2 million

As the above figures show, the horror sequel is around $3.6 million shy of overtaking the Sylvester Stallone action classic. At its current pace, Black Phone 2 is expected to surpass First Blood within the next few days.

Black Phone 2 vs. Rambo Franchise – Box Office Comparison

To see where The Black Phone sequel stands against Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, here’s a look at the worldwide box office of all five Rambo films, as per Box Office Mojo:

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) – $300.4 million Rambo III (1988) – $189 million First Blood (1982) – $125.2 million Rambo (2008) – $113.2 million Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – $91.5 million

With a current worldwide tally of $121.6 million, Black Phone 2 has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of the Rambo franchise’s fourth and fifth installments. However, it still trails the first, second, and third entries by about $3.6 million, $178.8 million, and $67.4 million, respectively. While overtaking First Blood is expected in the coming days, catching up with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) and Rambo III (1988) during its ongoing theatrical run seems unlikely.

More About Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

