It’s been more than a month since the theatrical release of Tron: Ares, the third instalment in the sci-fi action franchise. With a current global haul of $140.1 million, it’s just a matter of time before the Jared Leto-starrer breaks into the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

To do that, it needs to earn around $300K more worldwide. However, it remains uncertain whether the film will cross the $150 million mark during its ongoing theatrical run. That said, Tron: Ares has already surpassed several notable 2025 releases globally, including Ballerina, Mickey 17, and Karate Kid: Legends. And now, the sci-fi actioner is inching closer to the worldwide earnings of a 1990s blockbuster starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

That film is the 1995 action-comedy Bad Boys, and here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

Tron: Ares vs. Bad Boys – Box Office Comparison

According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $71.9 million

International: $68.2 million

Worldwide: $140.1 million

Bad Boys – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $65.8 million

International: $75.6 million

Worldwide: $141.4 million

Based on the above figures, Tron: Ares currently needs roughly $1.3 million in worldwide earnings to surpass the popular action-comedy. At its current pace, the sci-fi film is expected to surpass this figure within the next few days.

How Tron: Ares Compares With The Bad Boys Franchise

Here’s how all four films in the Bad Boys franchise earned globally, ranked from highest to lowest-grossing installment, according to figures from Box Office Mojo:

Bad Boys for Life (2020): $426.5 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024): $404.6 million Bad Boys II (2003): $273.3 million Bad Boys (1995): $141.4 million

As you can see from the above numbers, while Tron: Ares is expected to outgross the first Bad Boys film, surpassing the global earnings of the next three films appears to be far out of reach for the sci-fi action movie.

More About Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office: Akaza’s Return Creates History In Pre-Sales With 2 Big Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News