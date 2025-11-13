Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has achieved many milestones for anime films all across the world. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now gearing up for its big release in China on November 14, 2025. But before that, it has created history in pre-sales, clocking two never-before-seen records. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office Pre-Sales

According to Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle has registered pre-sales worth $20.98 million for the period between November 13-16, 2025, in China. It added $2.58 million more to the kitty on the 8th day of advance booking.

There’s still one more day to go. With an impressive buzz, Akaza’s Return has recorded a historic pre-sales for anime films at the Chinese box office. It has already surpassed Suzume’s pre-sales of $17.1 million and is also heading to surpass its opening weekend of $49.9 million.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of pre-sales at the China box office:

November 13 (Thursday Previews) – $2 million

November 14 (Day 1) – $9.1 million

November 15 (Day 2) – $7 million

November 16 (Day 3) – $2.8 million

Total – $20.98 million

Clocks two big records in pre-sales!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has emerged as the first and only anime film in history to cross the $20 million mark in pre-sales at the Chinese box office. With one more day to go, new benchmarks will be set, and it will be exciting to see where it lands. That’s not it; the Ufotable production also has 155K screenings already available for pre-sales. No other non-Chinese film has seen such a trend in the pre-sales period. Akaza’s Return is truly witnessing a historic release at the overseas circuit.

Opening weekend prediction!

Going by the current trends, Infinity Castle would open in the range of $60-95 million in its first weekend. It is competing against Avatar – The Way Of Water ($57.1 million) and Godzilla vs Kong ($69.2 million).

If it crosses its two rivals, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be clocking the second biggest opening weekend for a non-Chinese film in the post-COVID era. It will only stay behind F9 ($136.1 million). Exciting times ahead.

