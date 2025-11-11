Black Phone 2 continues to earn winning numbers at the box office and is racing towards the $150 million mark worldwide. The film has surpassed Karate Kid: Legends to secure a spot in 2025’s global top 30 highest-grossing films. The horror sequel has long recouped its budget and reached the break-even target as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite multiple new releases, the film earned a spot in the top 3 this weekend at the domestic box office. It maintains a stronghold at the box office despite losing screens in North America. It has already become one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ethan Hawke, who plays the Grabber in the franchise.

How much has Black Phone 2 collected at the worldwide box office?

Black Phone 2 collected solid $5.1 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The film experienced a 37.5% drop from last weekend, despite losing 362 screens in North America. The film came in #3 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend and took the total to $70.0 million cume after 24 days. The film crossed the $50 million mark at the overseas box office, and, combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection reached $120.23 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $70.0 million

International – $50.2 million

Worldwide – $120.2 million

Surpasses Karate Kid: Legends to enter 2025’s top 30 grossers worldwide

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio starrer Karate Kid: Legends was released in May this year and collected $117.03 million in its global run. Before this weekend, Jackie Chan‘s film was ranked #30 on the 2025 list of the top 30 highest-grossing films. The Black Phone sequel is the new occupant of that rank until a new movie takes its place, continuing the cycle.

To break into the top 20, Black Phone 2 will have to beat Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc. It has collected $157.8 million at the worldwide box office so far and is still in the process of counting. At this point, Ethan Hawke’s film needs more than $30 million to beat the Chainsaw Man movie.

What is Black Phone 2 about?

The story follows 15-year-old Gwen, who is plagued by nightmares and visions of boys being hunted at a winter camp. With her brother Finn, she seeks the truth—only to face the deadly spirit known as the Grabber. Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

