Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set new benchmarks for anime films worldwide. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is currently competing with Hollywood biggies like F1 and How To Train Your Dragon at the global box office. Here’s revisiting 10 big records it has shattered so far! Scroll below for the detailed report.

Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office

Most would know Akaza’s Return is the second highest-grossing anime film in local currency. It has surpassed Suzume and every other grosser and is getting closer to its final target, Demon Slayer: The Mugen Train.

In the 76 days of its theatrical run in Japan, Infinity Castle has accumulated an estimated ¥35.31 billion ($238.7 million). It is still among the top three choices of audience, only behind Kokuho and Chainsaw Man.

Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per the last update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It had grossed $616 million and left behind Superman ($615.9 million). The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film is now aiming to beat Brad Pitt’s F1, which has accumulated 626.5 million globally!

Infinity Castle has a long way to go, including its ultimate target, which is to beat The Mugen Train in Japan. But it is already emerged as the most record-breaking anime film in history!

Check out the 10 records that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke at the worldwide box office:

Highest opening day of all time in Japan (¥1.64 billion) Biggest 3-day opening weekend in Japan (¥5.52 billion / $37.5 million) Highest 4-day opening weekend in Japan (¥7.31 billion / $49.7 million) Highest single-day (¥2.04 billion on first Sunday) Fastest film to reach ¥10 billion (8 days) Highest-grossing anime film worldwide ($616 million) Highest-grossing anime film in the US ($118.2 million) Biggest opening weekend for an anime film in the US ($70.6 million) 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office ($616 million) The grossing anime film in India(INR 70.03 crores / $8.44 million)

