Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is maintaining a good hold at the box office, and after the second weekend, the gross collection of the film stands at a total of 125.12 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is swiftly moving towards the 150 crore mark globally!

Akshay Kumar’s 6th Highest Grosser Post-COVID

While the film is Akshay Kumar‘s 6th highest grossing film worldwide post-COVID, it is inching towards the 5th spot swiftly. The fifth spot is claimed by Kesari: Chapter 2, which holds the spot with a global gross collection of 145.55 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office

Jolly LLB 3 has hit a total of 26 crore gross overseas and the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Jaat (120 crore), inching towards becoming the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. It again has to surpass Kesari Chapter 2 for that milestone!

Akshay Kumar About To Hit 800 Crore Total!

Interestingly, currently, with four releases in the year, Akshay Kumar has earned a total of 749 crore globally. Jolly LLB 3 is swiftly leading the actor towards a 800 crore total. However, it would still be less than Vicky Kaushal’s total earnings for the year. Chhaava earned 827.06 crore globally, making Vicky Kaushal the highest-grossing Bollywood actor of 2025, currently!

Check out the worldwide gross collections of Akshay Kumar films that arrived in 2025.

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore

Sky Force: 174.21 crore

Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crore

Jolly LLB 3: 125.12 crore (in 9 days)

Total: 749 crore

In order to become the highest-grossing Bollywood actor of 2025, Akshay Kumar needs to surpass a total collection of 827 crore and dethrone Vicky Kaushal from the spot! A whopping 78 crore away!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 84 crore

India Gross Collection: 99.12 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 26 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 125.12 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

