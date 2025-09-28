Recently at the trailer launch of Thamma, Maddock Films not only revealed the logo of the much-talked-about Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, now being called as MHCU, but it also announced Chhoti Stree, an animation film that would narrate the backstory of Stree and turn into a live animation film by the climax, revealing Stree 3’s intro-scene!

While the idea for animation film is quite tempting it would be interesting to see if it manages to compete with the recent animation wonder at the box office – Mahavatar Narsimha, produced by Hombale Films! If Maddock Films pulls the right strings, then Mahavatar Narsimha’s opening might get axed at the box office in all probability!

Chhoti Stree VS Mahavatar Narsimha

The success of Chhoti Stree at the box office would depend on two basic pillars – a backstory that satisfies even adult fans of Stree, and not just kids. Meanwhile, the animation quality must be distinct and premium, justifying the theatrical release over a streaming debut.

In all probability, Chhoti Stree will be able to surpass the opening day number of Mahavatar Narsimha. Earning more than 1.86 crore on the opening day, it will change history bringing the biggest opening for an animation film in Bollywood!

In fact, this opening day might bring some record numbers but it would entirely depend on how aggressively the marketing team at Maddock, pushes the Stree 3’s backstory angle. A successful push might bring sensational numbers also impacting the future of MHCU.

Chhoti Stree To Surpass Mahavatar Narsimha!

While Mahavatar Narsimha was driven by its mythological appeal at the box office, Chhoti Stree is a screaming goldmine when it comes to channelizing its potential in expanding the MHCU. All eyes on the film to arrive!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Love & War Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Is All Set To Invade & End Salman Khan’s Eid Monarchy Record After 355 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News