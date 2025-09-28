Ranbir Kapoor is all set for a box office blast in 2026 with two of his biggest films arriving in the theaters. While Eid 2026 would be ruled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Diwali 2026 will be ruled by Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana! Interestingly, in the first half of 2026, RK is aiming for a huge record to break Salman Khan’s record and end it!

Salman Khan Ruling Eid!

Salman Khan is ruling the Eid day collection at the box office with as many as 9 films in the top 10 list, with the only other film being Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express! Interestingly, the Rohit Shetty film was in the top 5 Eid day collections of Bollywood until Sikandar kicked it out of the top 5!

Ranbir Kapoor To Break Salman Khan’s Solo Rule!

Currently, the top 5 Eid day collections in Bollywood belong to Salman Khan. To break his solo rule, Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War is aiming to hit the 5th spot at least, owned by Sikandar’s 33.36 crore.

Love & War Box Office VS Sikandar

After 355 days, Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War, which arrives on Eid 2026, will replace Sikandar‘s Eid day collection, earning anywhere above 33 crore at the box office on its opening day. Interestingly, as soon as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film enters the list, it would even push Ek Tha Tiger with 20 crore out of the top 10 list!

Check out the Top 5 Eid Day Collections of All Time , along with the day of Eid in the film’s run.

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore | Day 1

Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore | Day 2

Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore | Day 1

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore | Day 2

Sikandar (2025): 33.36 crore | Day 2

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

