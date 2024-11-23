Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone full throttle for his next film, Love & War. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles. Gossip mill now suggests Shah Rukh Khan may make a dashing cameo in the romantic film. That opens the door for another streak of success for the RK + SRK combo. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo

As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, SRK had a hush-hush meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to discuss the possibilities of a cameo in Love & War. If all goes as planned, he will begin shooting in January 2025. The superstar will reportedly appear in the second half of the film and will have an “intense interaction” with Ranbir’s character.

Revisiting SRK + RK history at the box office

It would be safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan has been Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky charm. He made a special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and the film was a successful affair at the box office. The streak continued with Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), which also marked Alia Bhatt & RK’s first on-screen collaboration.

Take a look at the box office collection of RK + SRK films below:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 112.5 crores (Plus)

Brahmastra: 268 crores (Average)

The success ratio is 100%, but Ranbir Kapoor & Shah Rukh Khan are yet to deliver a hit together. Will Love & War mark a hat trick and recreate history with a blockbuster in their kitty? We’re sure Sanjay Leela Bhansali will leave no stone unturned to make his upcoming film a humungous success!

More about Love & War

The much-anticipated film marks Ranbir Kapoor’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya. The ace filmmaker will also reunite with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Its release was earlier planned for Christmas 2025 but was later postponed.

Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal will be releasing in theatres on March 20, 2026. It will enjoy the festive holidays due to Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

