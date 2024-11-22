After having fair collections during the third week, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has entered its third week, and it could be said that the start has happened on a shocking note. While the actual picture will get clear tomorrow, early trends for the fourth Friday are suggesting that the number might even go below the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report about where the magnum opus is heading!

The Singham threequel had a solid opening week, and it felt that it would comfortably cross the 300 or 350 crore mark. However, as the content wasn’t up to the mark, the film witnessed a bigger fall than expected during the second week. Again, the third week turned out to be so-so, with just 21.19 crores* coming in. While these numbers look good in isolation, they don’t match the face value of the franchise.

On day 21, Singham Again came below the 2 crore mark for the first time. With fresh films and some re-releases arriving in theatres today, a considerable drop was on the cards, and that’s what exactly happened. As per early trends, the Ajay Devgn starrer is closing its day 22 at 0.95-1.05 crores. It might happen that the numbers stay below the 1 crore mark.

It’s clear that Singham Again has entered into the final leg of its theatrical run, and the film might bite the dust even before Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5. Including today’s estimates, the collection stands at 263.35-263.45 crores at the Indian box office.

Now, all eyes are set on how the film grows tomorrow and on Sunday, as it will determine whether it will go beyond 275 crores.

