Things haven’t been good for Varun Dhawan in the post-pandemic era as he hasn’t delivered a big money spinner at the Indian box office. With Baby John gearing up for a grand release next month, things might change for good. As far as first impression is concerned, Varun has left a big impact on the audience, and everyone is excited to watch him play an out-and-out massy role. But wait, things aren’t as smooth as they seem, as he’ll need to do what Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan failed at.

The upcoming Bollywood mass entertainer is scheduled to release on December 25 this year, and there’s good hype surrounding the film. During Diwali, the makers unveiled the taster cut of the film, which kind of glimpsed that it would be a rollercoaster ride. It enjoyed mostly positive responses from the viewers, and it looks like everything is falling into the right place for the film. However, the biggest curse for this big-screen action extravaganza is that it’s an official remake of Theri (2016).

Yes, Baby John is a remake of Theri. The original Tamil action thriller featured Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha in key roles. It was a big success at the box office and is considered one of the most popular films in Vijay’s career. While it seems to be a good choice to present Varun Dhawan in a massy character, one can’t deny the fact that Theri has already been watched by many in the Hindi market.

Theri is officially available in the Hindi dubbed version on YouTube, and that, too, for free. It already has millions of views, and the Hindi dubbed version has penetrated a big market. So, for Baby John, things might get dicey as despite being good, the audience might not give it a try at all because of the availability of Thalapathy Vijay’s film in the Hindi version.

Well-made remakes like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha failed miserably due to the easy access to the Hindi dubbed versions of OG films. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 had a glorious box office run, as Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 wasn’t available in Hindi.

So, it’ll be interesting to see how the makers move ahead with Baby John. With some important changes compared to Theri, a chartbuster album, and a powerful trailer, Varun Dhawan might set the box office on fire.

