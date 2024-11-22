The Joju George starrer Malayalam action thriller Pani was released on October 24, 2024, and witnessed a decent run at the box office. Due to positive word of mouth, the collections also managed to grow at the box office. However, now that the day-wise collections of the film are slowing down, it might wrap up below the 40 crore mark. Let us look at its box office performance on the 29th day.

Pani Box Office Collection Day 29

On its 29th day, the day-wise collection of the Joju George starrer witnessed a further drop. It earned 0.01 crore, which was a dip from its 28-day day-wise collection, wherein it had amassed 0.02 crore. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 19.33 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 22.80 crore. The film has earned around 11 crores from overseas. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 33.8 crore. The film is now inching towards the 40 crore mark. However, there has been a drastic decline in the day-wise collections. The numbers have clearly slowed down, which might mean a curtain wrap for the movie below the 40 crore mark.

The budget of the Joju George starrer is said to be somewhere below 15 crore. So, with its current total India net collection of 19.33 crore, Pani is clearly a success and has recovered its budget. The film is, however, facing a tough competition with movies like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, Bagheera, and KA. As the box office collection of the movie is slowing down, rumors are rife that it might witness an OTT release soon in the month of December.

Apart from Joju George, Pani also stars Sagar Surya, Junaiz VP, and Bobby Kurian. The movie has been directed by Joju George himself and is also penned by him. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay, Sam CS and Santhosh Narayanan.

