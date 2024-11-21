For Kollywood, the Indian box office has been a mixed bag this year. All superstars, including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth, failed to make any mark with their big films. Even Suriya failed to score a big success. Amid such a tense situation, films like Maharaja, Vaazhai, and Lubber Pandhu have turned out to be big successes, putting a big smile on the face of the industry. Keep reading to know more!

Nowadays, we see films being made on a huge budget, which turns out to be a big hurdle when it comes to making big returns in the domestic market. Yes, some of those achieve breakeven and even earn overflows. However, by following the thumb rule of comparing the domestic collection with the budget, many such films usually fall short of achieving a successful verdict.

For Maharaja, Vaazhai, and Lubber Pandhu, the factor that worked most in their favor was budget. Yes, all three films were made on a limited budget, which helped them earn heavy returns through their earnings at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, these are the only films from Kollywood that have secured a super-hit verdict in 2024 so far.

Starting with Maharaja, it’s the first super-hit of Kollywood in 2024. It was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, it earned 71.30 crores net. So, it enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 51.3 crores, which equals an impressive 256.5% returns.

After the Vijay Sethupathi starrer, Vaazhai was the second super-hit of 2024. Made on a budget of just 5 crores, it did a business of 29.12 crores. It enjoyed an ROI of 24.12 crores. Calculated further, it made a huge 482.4% returns.

The third and last super-hit from Kollywood is Lubber Pandhu. Released amid minimal expectations, it earned 37.60 crores at the Indian box office against a budget of 5 crores. It enjoyed an ROI of 32.6 crores, which equals a staggering 652% returns.

Let’s see if any other Kollywood film joins the list before the year ends!

