Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is refusing to slow down and is continuing its winning momentum. Recently, it made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office, and in India, it’ll soon enter the 200 crore club (net collection). Amid this glorious run, the film has achieved a huge feat in terms of footfalls on BookMyShow. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kollywood biographical action war film had a good pre-release buzz around itself, but no one saw the tornado coming in through the ticket window. Being the most expensive film of Siva’s career, the trade was dicey about its commercial success, but in reality, the performance surpassed all expectations, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Amaran wrapped up its third week yesterday, and so far, it has fetched outstanding numbers and has already been a mega success. But apart from that, the film has achieved one exciting feat by beating Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. Yes, you read that right! Sivakarthikeyan’s film has surpassed The GOAT in ticket sales on BookMyShow.

For the unversed, The GOAT sold 4.517 million tickets through BookMyShow. Amaran has now crossed that number by registering 4.528 million footfalls. With this, it has now become the no.1 Kollywood film in terms of the highest number of tickets sold through BookMyShow in 2024. This is really a big achievement for Sivakarthikeyan.

In terms of total collection at the Indian box office, The GOAT is still ahead with 257.24 crore net. However, despite not crossing the 200 crore mark, Amaran is at the top in terms of overall footfalls among Kollywood releases in 2024. The reason behind this is that The GOAT had higher ticket prices. Let’s see how close the Sivakarthikeyan starrer gets to the domestic lifetime of Thalapathy Vijay’s film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): Falls Below 1.50 Crores, Heading For A Premature Ending?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News