After having a superb presence on OTT during the COVID years with Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, Suriya delivered a hit with his theatrical comeback ET and nailed his cameo performances in Sarfira, Rocketry, and Vikram. So, definitely, fans were excited for Kanguva. But the film, after 8 days, stands at 64.27 crore, gasping for breath at the box office!!

Kanguva Box Office Day 8

As per the early trends the magum opus has got its lowest earning day on November 20, Thursday. Reports suggest that the film has earned almost 2 crore and it might have a very low chance of a redemption over the weekend as well.

Suriya’s Crash Landing

The film opened at 24 crore at the box office despite having to battle with Diwali’s successful performer, Amaran. However, the opening assured good days for Suriya till his film crash-landed on day 2 itself and never redeemed itself at the box office.

Since then, it has been a struggle for Kanguva to produce decent numbers. While it earned 53.60 crore over the four-day weekend, the rest of the week could bring only 11 crore more. The film has already entered a dark tunnel but there seems to be no light at the end.

This simply means that the film might meet a dead end at the box office, wrapping its journey way before the 100 crore club ,which would mean a disaster bigger than a disaster since the film has been mounted on a budget of 300 crore.

Helmed by Siva, the Tamil action drama also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol and it has earned 12.8 crore with its Hindi version, which might reach a respectable 15 crore when the film reaches the finishing line. The rest of it is a huge disaster waiting to be coronated officially!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Worldwide Box Office (20 Days): Ranveer Singh Might Tell 400 Crore Club – Akkha Public Ko Maloom Hai Kaun Aane Wala Hai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News