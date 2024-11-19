Disha Patani is one of the most sought-after social media stars of this age. The actress has a fan following of massive 61.5 million on Instagram and is currently in the news for her recent South release, Kanguva. But we accidentally bumped into something unusual on her personal front.

Disha Patani Used To Date Parth?

Do you know that the actress who turned an overnight sensation and National Crush of India after her performance in MS Dhoni, used to date Indian Television’s hot hunk Parth Samthaan. However, the relationship fizzled out on a very ugly note!

Was There Cheating Involved?

We bumped into a report by Spotboye that claims that Disha Patani, caught Parth Samthaan cheating on her. While some other reports also suggest that after she broke up she got to know that Parth was very close to former Bigg Boss contestant and mastermind Vikas Gupta. (Vikas and Parth had a massive showdown, separately, on their relationship publicly.)

Report via sources close to Disha and Parth confirmed their relationship and the breakup, and it was mentioned via a quote on Spotboye. It said, “We hear that Parth was insanely possessive about Disha, to the extent that he regularly checked her phone. “Parth was possessive. When Disha left him, he went around fabricating stories that the actress used to constantly check his phone and looking at her possessiveness, he decided to leave her. However, the truth is that it’s Parth who used to keep a check on Disha until she turned the tables on him and caught him cheating. It’s then that she started checking his phone.”

The reports suggest that the third person involved was indeed Vikas Gupta. In 2016, while Parth opened up on the entire fiasco with Vikas Gupta, he confirmed he was dating a girl, and Vikas was just a good friend. The dots connected, and India Today confirmed that the girl Parth talked about was indeed Disha Patani.

In another story, while Parth kept pleading that he never dated Vikas Gupta, it was Ekta Kapoor who confirmed their relationship status on DNA and said, “Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013, and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas. The reason Parth has become bitter towards Vikas, who gave him a break in his TV show, is because the relationship came to an end. But he seems to have forgotten that he has a career thanks to Vikas, who groomed him and presented him.”

However, all the parties resolved the issue and moved on with life. Disha started dating Tiger Shroff, but the relationship came to an end, few years ago. Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan focussed on their professional lives after their public feud.

