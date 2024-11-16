Disha Patani is excited about the release of Kanguva! She is grateful for all the love she is getting from the fans, and the actress has expressed that via a gorgeous social media post. Disha posted a carousel of pictures in a sultry two-piece, and we cannot take our eyes off it. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha has been trending in the news as her father reportedly got duped of Rs 25 lakh by fraudsters promising him a high-ranking position in the government commission. Jagadish Singh Patani accused a group of five people who gained his trust and then took Rs 5 lakh in cash, and the remaining Rs 20 lakh was transferred to three different bank accounts. The FIR has been lodged at Bareilly Kotwali police station, and the police in-charge, DK Sharma, said, “A case has been registered against Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg, and one unidentified person for cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is scorching the internet with her bikini pics. The actress donned a bikini as bright as the sun with a twisted knot at the front. It featured a halter neck, which she paired with a matching bottom and a skimpy sarong. The Kanguva actress flaunted her enviable physique and gorgeous tan.

Her well-sculpted body glowed in the beautiful sunlight as she emerged from the azure blue water. To style her beach look, Disha opted for chic accessories. She sported a sleek chain across the waist. In addition, Disha wore a pair of golden hooped earrings and multiple rings on her fingers.

For makeup, Disha Patani opted for loads of sunscreen, obviously with a little tint for a natural look. She also sported some blush on the cheeks to give her that naturally flushed look and some berrylicious tint on the lips. She was all oiled up and sported a wet hair look. The actress captioned the post on Instagram, “#Kanguva and some tan🌞 grateful for all the love.” Check out the pictures and the short video of the actress soaking in the sun here.

On the professional front, Disha Patani’s Tamil debut, Kanguva, led by Suriya, was released on November 14 and is currently playing in the theatres.

