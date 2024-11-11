Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a blessing in the lives of several people associated with it, directly or indirectly. With a daily dose of humor, the show has been a stressbuster for years and is still enjoying its glorious run. Over the years, several characters in the show became immensely popular, and Dr Hathi is one such unique character who gave us memorable moments. So today, we’ll be talking about Kavi Kumar Azad and his rumored salary as he made the character unforgettable!

It’s true that making people laugh is a tough job, and whoever excels in it gets the blessings of the almighty. Azad was such an actor who made us laugh for years. Even before becoming a part of TMKOC, the actor played memorable characters in several old television shows like Junior G, Chacha Chaudhary, and Shararat.

For those who don’t know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah initially featured Nirmal Soni as Dr Hansraj Hathi. He was on the show from 2008 to 2009. Then, in 2009, Kavi Kumar Azad joined the show. He made the character of Hathi widely popular among the masses, and his “Sahi baat hai!” catchphrase became a huge hit.

Unfortunately, in 2018, Kavi Kumar Azad passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest, leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans heartbroken. In the same year, Nirmal Soni again came on the board as Dr Hathi.

Between 2009 and 2018, the late Kavi Kumar Azad made good earnings from the show. If we talk about his salary during his final years, it is rumored that the actor earned 25,000 rupees for each episode. Interestingly, it’s the same amount that Nirmal Soni reportedly receives at the present time.

However, compared to Ambika Ranjankar’s rumored fees of 30,000 rupees, Kavi Kumar Azad’s salary was 16.66% less back in the day. For the uninitiated, Ambika was Azad’s co-star, and she played the role of Komal Hathi, the wife of Hansraj Hathi.

