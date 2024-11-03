CID is not just a TV show but an emotion for its loyal fans, especially those born in the 1990s. The exciting news is that the iconic Indian show is making its blockbuster comeback on the small screen, and everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. Fans are eagerly waiting for the iconic trio of Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava. Amid this, let’s find out some interesting details about Aditya’s rumored salary towards the end of the show in 2018.

The Indian cult show started its journey in 1998, and from the beginning, it received much love and appreciation from the Indian audience. Over the years, each and every character of the show became a household name, along with the actors who portrayed them. Apart from the characters, even dialogues became immortal. Despite such incredible popularity, the show was taken off the air in October 2018.

Among the important people of CID, Aditya Srivastava was considered to be one of the major pillars of the show, without whom, the show is incomplete. The veteran actor had been a part of the team since the beginning, and his character of Sr. Inspector Abhijeet became immensely popular, along with Shivaji Satam’s ACP Pradyuman and Dayanand Shetty’s Sr. Inspector Daya.

Considering the popularity and contribution, the makers paid a solid amount to Aditya Srivastava. CID ended in 2018, and during its final period, the actor was reportedly paid a huge 85,000 rupees for shooting each episode. Back then, this was really a big amount, which indicates the importance of Aditya in the show.

Interestingly, Aditya’s salary is similar to that of Dayanand Shetty, who also reportedly received 85,000 rupees for shooting each episode of the show. However, when we compare it to Shivaji Satam‘s reported fees, it’s 15% less. For the unversed, Satam was the highest-paid actor in CID, and if reports are to be believed, he earned 1 lakh rupees for shooting each episode.

Meanwhile, CID will return to TV in December of this year. The promo was unveiled a few days back.

