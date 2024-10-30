Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hands down one of the most iconic Indian television shows of all time. The show has impacted the life of almost every actor who has been associated with it in a positive way. Apart from fame, actors have also made enough fortune by being a part of the show; one such name is Azhar Shaikh. So today, we’ll be taking a look at his journey with TMKOC in short and also learn about his rumored salary!

Azhar is among the actors who have been associated with TMKOC since the beginning. He plays the character of Pinku in the show and has always been an integral part of Tapu Sena. It’s been over 16 years, and the actor is still a part of the cast, which is remarkable. Speaking about his character, it was a bit mysterious as the makers never revealed his parents for a long time, and very little information about him was shared in the show. Finally, in 2018, his parents were revealed to the audience.

Though Pinku is part of Tapu Sena, his character isn’t that crucial in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, considering the character’s limited screen presence, the makers pay decently to Azhar Shaikh. While the exact number isn’t known, it is rumored that the actor is paid 10,000 rupees as his salary for shooting each episode.

If we compare this to Nitish Bhaluni’s salary, it’s way too low. For those who don’t know, Nitish Bhaluni replaced Raj Anadkat as Tapu in 2023. As Tapu is one of the most important characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nitish reportedly receives a good amount of 20,000 rupees for shooting each episode.

So, we can see a difference of 10,000 rupees between the two salaries, and Azhar Shaikh receives 50% less amount than his co-star Nitish Bhaluni.

