Known as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has built a career far beyond music and movies. Although she saw a lot of career downfalls as well, the success of her six-decade career is reflected in her Oscar-winning performances. Not only this, Cher is among the household names in the industry, and she earned her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Sonny & Cher duo. She recently set the stage with her iconic songs at 2024’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

What Is Cher’s 2024 Net Worth?

Born as Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher has an estimated net worth of $360 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her career in the music industry started when she met producer Phil Spector through Sonny Bono and began working as a backup singer. As Sonny and Cher developed a close relationship, eventually becoming lovers, they performed together on multiple occasions, bringing her to stardom.

Apart from enjoying success with Sonny & Cher, the iconic singer also had a successful solo career. She has released several hit albums, including All I Really Want To Do, The Sonny Side of Cher, and Bang Bang.

After Sonny & Cher’s popularity declined, her solo career skyrocketed. However, following the divorce of Sonny & Cher, the singer embarked on a genuinely solo career. She then signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records and released an unsuccessful album, Stars.

Cher’s Acting Career

Besides her career as a singer, she has starred in multiple films. She starred in Good Times and Chastity, which Sonny directed. However, both were unsuccessful. She then played a role in Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, Mermaids, Moonstruck, Tea with Mussolini, and Burlesque.

Beyond singing and filming projects, Cher has been part of several fashion campaigns, including the Dsquared2 spring/summer advertising campaign. In addition, the singer has launched two fragrances, Uninhibited and Cher Eau de Couture. Throughout her career, Cher has been deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting causes that aid children, veterans, soldiers, and the environment.

Cher’s Personal Life

Cher married Sonny Bono in 1969 after giving birth to their child, Chaz Bono. However, the couple separated in 1974, and their divorce was marred by legal battles over finances and custody of their child.

After the divorce, she married Gregg Allman, only to file for divorce nine days later. They reconciled and had a son, Elijah Blue. They eventually parted ways in 1979. Cher has dated several other men, including Eric Stoltz, Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, and Richie Sambora.

Reflecting on her real estate, she owns properties worth $100 million worldwide. She owns an Italian villa on the coast of Malibu worth $59-70 million. For the last three decades, Cher’s primary residence has been an Italian Renaissance-style mansion on the cliffs of Malibu. The 1.7-acre property has a three-story, 13,000-square-foot main house, pool, tennis court, and guest house.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Could Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique’s Return In The New X-Men Reboot Fix A Major Franchise Flaw?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News