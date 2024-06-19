Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards, are setting some major relationship goals! The 78-year-old singer and her 38-year-old boyfriend were seen getting cozy at the premiere of Jeff Nichols’ film, The Bikeriders, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The couple were all smiles as they posed happily for the cameras on the red carpet of the event. Cher has been dating Alexander since 2022. The couple took a break from their relationship in 2023 but were soon back together and have been going strong ever since.

Cher Cozies Up with Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

The legendary singer walked the red carpet with her boyfriend at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 17 for The Bikeriders premiere. The two twinned for the event, wearing all-black ensembles, including leather jackets, which went well with the movie’s theme. The two looked so much in love as they giggled and gave some PDA-filled pictures to the cameras.

In one of the photos, Cher smiled widely as she laid her head on AE’s shoulder, while the rapper looked at her with admiration. At another moment, AE kissed Cher on the cheek. The two also hugged and walked hand-in-hand while entering the theater. Cher later met and greeted the cast members of the film, including actors Austin Butler and Norman Reedus.

Cher and AE Have Been Dating Since 2022

Cher and AE first sparked dating speculations in November 2022, when they were seen holding hands. The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer then confirmed her relationship with the rapper by simply sharing a picture of him on X (then Twitter) and posting a heart with his name.

In December 2022, Cher talked about her relationship and addressed their age difference on The Kelly Clarkson Show, stating, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

In May 2023, there was trouble in paradise for the couple as they went their separate ways. However, their love brought them back together, and they reconciled just four months later in September. “Cher and AE have been back together for a while now, and they’re closer than ever. All their friends think they are adorable together, and they have amazing chemistry,” a source revealed at the time.

Must Read: Sony Confirms Tom Holland’s Uncharted Sequel, Find The Details HERE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News