Cher Confirms Her New Romance With 40 Years Younger Alexander Edwards
Cher Confirms She Is Dating Alexander Edwards (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Singer Cher has confirmed her romance with music producer Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards and hit out at critics of their 40-year age gap.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker, 76, set tongues wagging over the weekend when she posted a photo of her 36-year-old beau – who has three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose, with a red heart emoji on Twitter at the weekend, days after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on November 2, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate. Doesn’ Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone.”

When another user questioned Alexander’s “motives and intentions”, she replied: “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain�I DONT GIVE A (plane emoji) FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, with whom she had a 16-year age gap. The music legend has been married twice before to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ hitmaker’s pal previously revealed what she looks for in a man.

She said: “He has to be self-assured and funny. She loves to laugh. Strength and independence are musts. She hates neediness, whining, complaining – that completely turns her off.”

Cher has also dated the likes of Warren Betty, 85, David Geffen, 79, Richie Sambora, 63, and 62-year-old Val Kilmer.

