On September 8, 2022, the world was saddened to hear of the demise of the British monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The 96-year-old – who served as Queen for 70 years, passed away at Balmoral Castle with Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Princess Anne by her side. But did you know she made a new friend just weeks before? As per a new report, the late Regina became friends with Tom Cruise and even invited him to her official residence.

For those who don’t know, the ‘Mission Impossible’ star appeared as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a celebration marking her 70th anniversary on the throne. However, due to her ailments – including being plagued by mobility issues, she was unable to meet him. But she had that changed.

As per the latest Sunday Times of London report, on Queen Elizabeth II’s request, Tom Cruise was invited to Windsor Castle and the pair had tea together. Not just that, the report claims the late British royal and ‘Top Gun’ got on so well that the Cruise was invited back to lunch at a later date. The Queen reportedly gave him full VIP treatment – including granting his long-held wish of landing a helicopter at a royal residence.

Recalling Queen Elizabeth II and Top Cruise’s meeting, a source told the publication, “The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together.”

The source added the visit was a success, and Cruise was even given the chance to fire a ceremonial gun. The insider revealed, “She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter.” However, the new budding friends weren’t able to have lunch together, as Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, before they could reunite.

Before appearing as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant in May, Tom Cruise spoke of his admiration for the Queen on TV. He had said, “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic.”

We would really have liked to see the late monarch and Tom’s friendship grow.

