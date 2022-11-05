Pirates Of The Caribbean fame Johnny Depp was recently hitting the headlines for allegedly dating his lawyer, Joelle Rich. Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on it yet, their public appearances and reports were rife that they were in a romantic relationship. However, now as per media reports, the alleged couple has parted ways. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For the last few months, Johnny has been on the news almost every day for his ongoing defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, post winning the case, the actor was in the news for his alleged relationship with his lawyer, Joelle Rich.

Now, as per a report in Page Six, Johnny Depp is no longer his lawyer Joelle Rich who worked with him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018. She was also present at Johnny and Amber’s case trials as well to show her extended support to the actor. This had fuelled their alleged relationship even more. However, now a source close to them confirmed to People that Johnny Depp has called it quits with Joelle Rich, the reason best known to them.

Reportedly, the duo was not serious about each other. An insider had previously told TMZ confirming Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich’s relationship that even though they are romantically linked, they are not exclusive. Well, we don’t know much about Depp and Rich’s alleged relationship, but the lawyer was still married when the two of them started seeing each other. However, she was going through a rough separation when Johnny came as her comforter.

In the meantime, Johnny Depp was also linked to another lawyer, Camille Vasquez who represented him for his defamation case with Amber Heard. However, Camille brushed all the rumours and claimed that those reports are ‘s*xist’ and ‘unethical’.

Well, all that’s said and done, it seems Johnny Depp is once again single and in the market. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

