Popular Dutch party pop band Vengaboys has arrived in Mumbai. The band is all set to perform spectacular concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. The band is also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Friday and will next perform in Bengaluru on November 6.

The group is known for their hit singles ‘We Like to Party’, ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’, and ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’.

The group was the creation of Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen.

It consists of lead vocalist Kim Sasabone, female vocalist Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and male vocalists Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa. The casting and selection of the act were done by van Diepen.

Eurodance band Vengaboys have come up with a new version of their hit track, Up and Down. They have collaborated with Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet for the reworking.

“We’ve been following Timmy since his sensational gigs at Tomorrowland. During our Australian tour, we ended up in his studio in Sydney and made a festival version of �Up and Down’ just for fun. We were stoked and immediately could feel it was a hit in the making,” Vengaboys stated.

The party anthem is already out, and fans have been appreciating it a lot.

“This just made my day,” a user commented.

“Superb. They brought our childhood back,” another one wrote.

Incidentally, the trend “Up and Down” surfaced on social media a few months ago, where TikTok users performed complicated aerobics moves to the nineties hit.

