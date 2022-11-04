American singer and actress Selena Gomez rose to fame after starring as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place. She also received various accolades for her songs as well and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2017.

Now the American singer’s new documentary, “My Mind & Me”, which is directed by Alek Keshihians is now streaming on Apple TV+. The documentary incorporates video footage from the last six years of the singer’s life and provides insights into her battles with mental strains and lupus and bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez recently appeared on Rollingstone cover where she got candid and revealed that though she would love to have a growing family, it may be dangerous to bear children due to her bipolar disorder medication. She explained that after visiting a friend who was trying to get pregnant she broke down in tears in her car as she thought that having a child will never happen to her.

She said, “However, I`m meant to have them, I will.” It is also worth pointing out that The National Institute of Mental Health describes bipolar disorder as a “brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”

“The Wizards of Waverly Place” alum was prescribed several medications after a 2018 psychosis episode and bipolar disorder diagnosis, but her psychiatrist pulled her off all but two.

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez entered a mental health facility after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later in 2020, the singer said to Elle Magazine, “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down.”

