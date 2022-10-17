Last night at Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Diwali party, it was an indeed star-studded affair. The newlyweds, Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha were spotted as they were making a glamorous entry at the bash. However, their pictures and videos are making the fans wonder something else. Scroll below to know more!

After postponing multiple times, Richa and Ali recently got married in a beautiful, intimate, but lavish wedding. They have been together for years, and their romantic camaraderie was visible in their wedding pictures.

While Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal were making their last night’s entry at the party, the couple got papped. In the video, while Ali Fazal opted for a more of a casual look and donned a white kurta with blue pants, Richa came wearing a gorgeous silver metallic saree with glam makeup and a pair of statement earrings. However, what caught our attention in the video was how she was trying to hide her little visible baby bump with a dupatta.

As soon as the video went live on the internet, netizens noticed the baby bump and wondered whether Richa Chaddha is pregnant. The comment section was flooded with either their suspicion about her pregnancy or her choice of outfit. One of them wrote, “She looks pregnant 🤰”, while another one comment can be read as, “Is she expecting”. Another one penned, “Are tum b pregnant lg rio”. One of the internet users commented, “She is pregnant for sure..😁 shadi ko to kuch hi din hue hain shayad.. 🤔.”

Well, there’s no confirmation about it from either of them, but Richa Chaddha clearly looked like she is pregnant. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

