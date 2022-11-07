Selena Gomez has been making a lot of noise over her documentary, My Mind & Me. The actress focused on her mental health along with references to how the reports around Justin Bieber romance affected her. In the latest interview, she spoke about how Taylor Swift is her only friend in Hollywood and that irked her kidney donor, Franca Raisa. Scroll below to know how their feud has sparked a Twitter war.

It all began as Selena’s statement about Hollywood friends in the media industry went viral. The actress also spoke about how she could never fit into the gang of cool girls as she would often question her identity. She then went on and confessed that she considers Taylor Swift as her only Hollywood friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the same, Franca Raisa replied to a news portal in a now-deleted comment that read, “Interesting.” To clarify her statement, Selena Gomez went onto add, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

The cold war has left the netizens talking and the internet is divided into team Selena Gomez vs Francia Raisa.

A tweet read, “If Francia Raisa wants to be a nasty b!tch online then she should step up to the plate and do that! CALL SELENAS ASS OUT!!!! Do it big or don’t do it at all? Grow some bolas mija, none of this shady half assed shit. So annoying, not real what’s so ever. At your BIG age.”

If Francia Raisa wants to be a nasty b!tch online then she should step up to the plate and do that! CALL SELENAS ASS OUT!!!! Do it big or don’t do it at all? Grow some bolas mija, none of this shady half assed shit. So annoying, not real what’s so ever. At your BIG age. — ۟ (@miracleIyrical) November 7, 2022

Another wrote, “RIGHT and people are being daft saying they’re not in the same industry like y’all it’s THE industry Francia is apart of of too I’d be so pissed if I gave her my kidney and then she proceeded to say Taylor was her only friend. Just so tasteless.”

RIGHT and people are being daft saying they’re not in the same industry like y’all it’s THE industry Francia is apart of of too I’d be so pissed if I gave her my kidney and then she proceeded to say Taylor was her only friend. Just so tasteless. — samanthamcfarland (@SailorSammy93) November 6, 2022

“Congratulations to Francia for ruining Selena’s moment. She didn’t want to be known as Selena’s kidney donor but then did everything possible to make the narrative about that,” another wrote.

Congratulations to Francia for ruining Selena’s moment. She didn’t want to be known as Selena’s kidney donor but then did everything possible to make the narrative about that. — lexie (@gomezquality) November 6, 2022

“already seeing people complaining about selenas response…” a user reacted.

already seeing people complaining about selenas response… pic.twitter.com/QA8grhYVMU — ⋆˚𐐪𐑂˚｡⋆ (@serenasmarin) November 6, 2022

As most know, Francia Raisa was the one who donated her kidney when Selena Gomez went through kidney transplant. Old reports suggest that the pop star had started drinking a lot after Justin Bieber split and Francia had tried to school Sel over it, which led to their fallout.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Paid Whopping $150 Million To Silence His Former Girlfriends, $1.25 Million To Ex-Wife After Repeatedly Using The “N-Word”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram