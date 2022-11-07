Johnny Depp has been accused of paying his former partners a collective sum of a whopping $150 million in exchange for their silence. As most know, his romantic list is a long one and includes the likes of Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, and Vanessa Paradis amongst many others. But it was his first wife whom he chose to keep tight-lipped during the Amber Heard legal case. Scroll below for all the details!

JD has been quite a lover boy. He has himself confessed that we would fall in love pretty soon and already dream of marrying his then-girlfriends. He was also engaged to Jennifer Grey and Sherlyn Finn before proposing to Winona Ryder back in 1990. He then went on to date Vanessa Paradis and has two beautiful kids with the actress. Last but not least, was Amber Heard, to whom he got married to and the rest if of course, history!

But before any of the aforementioned romances, Johnny Depp was married to makeup artist, Lori Allison. They got married in 1983 and called it quits within 2 years. But as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter via Geo News, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star would often abuse her and use the N-word.

Their report claims, “Johnny paid his first wife, Lori Anne Allison, a $1.25 million settlement in exchange for her silence. She promised not to talk about a long ranting voicemail message he left her where he ‘repeatedly used the N-word.’”

There also remained similar rumours about Vanessa Paradis, whom Johnny Depp allegedly had to pay a massive $150 million for calling her a “French extortionist [expletive].”

However, there remain no confirmations on the reports and neither Johnny Depp nor his ex-partners have even spoken about it.

