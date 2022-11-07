Marshall Bruce Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, is one of the popular American rappers with a huge fan following worldwide. While not many people know that the rapper overdosed on drugs a couple of years ago, he recently opened up about the same, revealing what saved his life.

Eminem has many studio albums, songs, etc., that are a huge hit among the audience. Some of them include The Marshall Mathers LP, Revival, Relapse, The Eminem Show, The Real Slim Shady, Like Toy Soldiers, and Love The Way You Lie, among others.

According to Page Six, as Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the ceremony hall in Los Angeles, he went down memory lane and spoke about the time he overdosed on drugs in 2007. While addressing the audience, he revealed how music saved his life and stated that he almost died from an overdose in 2007. He even asked his daughter, Hailie, to plug her ears before he goes candid about his addiction struggles.

“Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f**king stuttering and s**t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons. I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f**king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f**k it all up. Goddamn,” Eminem said.

The rapper went on to reveal that he had lost his spot and added that he then had to fight his way through in music. Eminem also expressed his gratitude to receive the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for hip hop because he loved it a lot.

Hold on, I lost my motherf**ing spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and break through in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music, man because I love it so much.” Eminem added.

