Did you know that Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis once allegedly blamed Angelina Jolie for their split? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has had a long list of partners, including Amber Heard, Winona Ryder, Ellen Barkin, and more. Recently, the actor has been caught in a legal drama with his Heard after she claimed to have faced abuse from the actor.

The two recently locked horns during a defamation trial, where the verdict favoured Depp. The Aquaman star was ordered to pay $10.35 million to him, while he had to pay $2 million to Heard. But it wasn’t the end of the dispute as Heard appealed the verdict, followed by an appeal filed by JD as well.

Coming back to the throwback story, back in 2012, Johnny Depp hit the headlines after it was said that Angelina Jolie was the reason why he and Vanessa Paradis broke their 14 years long relationship. Rumours were rife that Angelina and Depp, who starred together in the 2010 film The Tourist, slept together.

As per Contact Music, a source had claimed that Vanessa Paradis thought Johnny Depp cheated on her with Angelina Jolie. “It’s no coincidence that things began to unravel for Johnny and Vanessa when he started working with Angelina on The Tourist last February,” the source said. “Vanessa was absolutely convinced that Johnny slept with Angelina,” they added.

The insider continued, “Her jealousy and suspicions ended up destroying them. Vanessa was against Johnny working with Angelina in the first place. Angelina drove a wedge between them.” While talking about the Lara Croft actress, it was also once said that Jolie had warned her good friend, Depp of Amber Heard.

As per some sources, Angelina Jolie had never liked Amber Heard and had told Johnny Depp to not marry her. These reports resurfaced during their defamation trial and they even mentioned that Depp allegedly had a crush on Angie.

