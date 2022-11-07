Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop stars in the International music industry. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He received a lot of fame and admiration at quite a young age in his career. However, he couldn’t t handle the dark side of stardom.

The pop star often landed in trouble and courted controversies. He has a long history of getting into skirmishes with paparazzi. Back in 2014, Bieber came to blows with the paparazzi in Paris. Scroll down to know more about what happened next.

As per the Page Six report, Justin Bieber decked out in all camouflage, was seen grabbing at one photographer’s neck, and appeared to throw a punch at another. The incident occurred after he arrived at a hotel in Paris with his entourage. Pictures from the incident went viral after a photographer released them on social media.

The viral picture shows the Baby singer surrounded by several photographers and appears to be trying to punch one of them. Another picture shows the singer’s hand near another photographer’s neck. The photographers were not identified and have also not commented on the incident.

This isn’t the first time that Justin Bieber lost his cool after someone tried to take his picture. Earlier that year, the report cited that paparazzo Aja Oxman sued the singer and one of his bodyguards for assault and infliction of emotional distress tied to an altercation in Hawaii.

The pop star flirted with a different kind of trouble earlier that evening. Shortly before his scrum with the photographers, Bieber was spotted on a dinner date with Kendall Jenner.

