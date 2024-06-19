The heartthrob music sensation, Justin Timberlake, has been recently arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired in the village of Sag Harbor, located in the elite vacation destination of the Hamptons. A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department told People that the Selfish singer was held under police custody in Long Island, New York. The 43-year-old musician was reportedly leaving from a dinner at the popular American Hotel and was heading to a friend’s house at the time.

As per the surveillance cameras in Sag Harbor provided by hamptons.com, Timberlake was slowly driving his BMW UT on a deserted street before his arrest for DWI early Tuesday morning. Additionally, his mugshot for DWI arrest was released hours after the singer was arraigned. A report reveals to People that the NSYNC alum was pulled over after failing to stop at a stop sign during the early morning hours of June 18. The report obtained by the outlet states that Timberlake “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests” at the time of his arrest.

Furthermore, the arresting officer affirms that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divid attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot.” However, the singer claimed he only had “one martini” and refused a breathalyzer test.

The press release from the police department reads, “Upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

While Timberlake was being arrested in Long Island, his wife Jessica Biel was filming her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City. Later in the day, Timberlake appeared in court for his arraignment and was released from police custody. An insider revealed the SexyBack singer was accompanied by an attorney and two other individuals. He was handcuffed in court “with his hands in front of him” and wore “a black bowling shirt, light jeans and white and baby blue Air Force 1s.”

As of now, Timberlake has been released and will be due back in court next month on July 26. He is also set for two stops in NYC next week on the occasion of his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

