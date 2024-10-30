Popularly known as the WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista rose to fame after his successful career as a professional wrestler. The actor who became a six-time world champion was a wrestling icon, but his aspirations beyond the ring landed him in the Hollywood industry. After starring in films like Guardians of the Galaxy as Drax the Destroyer and Dune, Bautista found massive success in the film industry. Despite his widespread acclaim, Bautista’s past life wasn’t always easy for him as he regrets some past decisions.

Dave Bautista’s S*x Addiction

As a wrestler, Bautista earned stardom. However, he decided to try something different and landed in Hollywood. Bautista has been part of films like Blade Runner 2049, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Army of the Dead, and Guardians of the Galaxy. However, his past wasn’t easy before he became a famous name.

In his book Unleashed, the wrestler-turned-actor shared, “I didn’t drink or do drugs. Women were my drug of choice. I would have 10, 20, or 30 girls throwing themselves at me. I wasn’t equipped to handle it. So I took advantage.”

While he didn’t explicitly confirm having extramarital affairs, he did admit that his behavior, driven by addiction, strained his relationships. He was linked to WWE Divas like Layla El and Rosa Mendes. Surprisingly, Bautista didn’t have drug or alcohol addiction, but he openly acknowledged having his vices.

He finally cleaned up his act after realizing he wanted to be a good role model to his daughter. Bautista shared, “I don’t have a lot of regrets in my life, and I haven’t been an angel. But if I could change anything, it’d be the chapter with all the women. It hurt the people I love.”

Dave Bautista’s Rough Childhood

Born in Washington, D.C., the renowned actor grew up in a violent neighborhood and witnessed several deaths in front of his eyes. Luckily, his mother got him out of town, and they moved to San Francisco. With an absent father and a mother whose family disapproved of her for her sexuality, Bautista rose to fame in both of his careers as a wrestler and an actor.

